Judas Priest's Original Porsche 'Turbo Lover' is For Sale

Better run for cover. The car that inspired Judas Priest's song Turbo Lover is going up for auction on Oct. 21. In 1985, lead guitarist Glenn Tipton special ordered this Porsche 911 Turbo SE in Chiffon White with a white leather interior. Tipton later picked up this car at the factory in Stuttgart while on tour with Judas Priest and has owned it ever since. He loved the car so much that it inspired him to write the song Turbo Lover, which some of us may remember from Gran Turismo 3, as well as the platinum-selling album Turbo. Clearly, Tipton is quite the turbo lover himself.

Silverstone Auctions

As much as Tipton loves the car, he didn't get to drive it much. "I live out in the sticks, and it has to be nice weather to take the Porsche out, so I hardly ever use it," Tipton told Motor1. As a result, the car only has 14,100 miles on it. "It’s time for it to go to someone who will get some use of it, but it’s going to be very hard to let it go."

Silverstone Auctions