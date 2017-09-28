2018 Ford F-Series Super Duty Limited Trim Price Tag Nears $100K

Heavy duty trucks are more capable, and expensive, than ever. With each member of Detroit's Big Three producing one-ton pickups that pump out over 900 lb. ft. of torque and can haul over 15 tons, the price tag carries over as just another monstrous figure. Now, with the luxo-barge F-450 Limited, Ford has created what it says is the most expensive production-consumer truck yet with a six-figure price and unmatched comfort -- all for the price of a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan.

Loaded from top to bottom with nearly every optional extra that Ford Motor Company offers, the F-450 Limited sits above the rest of the Super Duty lineup. Available exclusively with the automaker's extremely apt 6.7L Powerstroke diesel, it works up 925 lb. ft. of twist, which is outdone only by Ram who has a 5 lb. ft. advantage. That, paired with a maximum trailer-tow weight of 32,500 lbs. is enough to make this what is perhaps the most coveted truck in the segment.