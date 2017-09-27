California Is Considering Banning Non-Electric Cars

Much like parts of Europe and China, California is tossing around the idea of prohibiting the sale of the internal combustion engine (ICE) in order to clean the air. In a meeting with Bloomberg, Mary Nichols, the chairman of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), mentioned that such a transition could begin sometime in the next ten years.

Manufacturers know that the days of yore are over, governments are becoming a lot more stringent on just how much pollutants a car is permitted to produce. Some countries like China have even begun to put in place requirements for manufacturers to produce a certain number of electric cars per year in order to be compliant with governmental regulations. This makes California governor Jerry Brown's interest in banning the internal combustion engine not-so-surprising, given the state's historic progressive behavior against vehicle-born environmental threats.

California choosing to move away from fossil fuels would be no small feat. In fact, Bloomberg reports that over 2 million new vehicles were registered in the state in 2016 alone. That figure indicates California registered more than three times the number of new cars than Germany (which is also moving towards an ICE ban), despite having just over half of the total number of registered vehicles on the road. Manufacturers would begin to feel the squeeze of the new market requirements fairly quickly, leading towards a larger and more competitive EV market.