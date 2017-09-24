You Can Buy a Fridge That Looks Like a VW Bus
This might help you keep your cool until the I.D. Buzz comes out.
The Gorenje Retro Special Edition Fridge is bringing old-school flair to kitchens across Europe. It’s a real refrigerator that’s styled like a 1960’s Volkswagen Bus with chrome trim, a two-tone paint job available in Baby Blue or Burgundy, and a big VW emblem on the door. It might look like copyright infringement, but this thing is officially licensed by Volkswagen. Aside from headlights, a windshield, and a bumper, Gorenje did a fantastic job making this appliance look just like the front of a Type 2. Sadly, this appliance isn’t available in the States, at least not yet.
This is far from just being a gimmick because this is actually a really good fridge. The Gorenje Retro Special Edition gets an A+++ energy rating, which is the highest achievable rating from the EU. It has IonAir with DynamiCooling which evenly distributes temperature throughout the fridge, a CrispZone with HumidityControl for your produce, and SimpleSlide shelves which allow you to customize your space.
You didn’t think you would be reading about the specs and features of a fridge today, did you? We’ve seen a lot of consumer products branded by car companies like BMW shoes, a McLaren buggy, Renault nail polish, and many others. Out of all the car branded stuff we’ve seen, this refrigerator is one of the coolest.
- RELATEDVolkswagen Confirms it Will Build the I.D. Buzz in 2022Good news for all you VW bus lovers.READ NOW
- RELATEDRenault Now Has Nail Polish That Doubles as Touch-Up PaintOne French feminist group has publicly referred to the product and its campaign as sexist.READ NOW
- RELATED993 Turbo Powered Volkswagen Bus Is Insanity Done RightThe Volkswagen Bus, especially the T1, is known for the slow life, bruh. This one, however, has been pumped up a bit.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Step2 McLaren 570S Push Sports Car Is an Adorable Supercar Toy for KidsThe cost to get behind the wheel of a McLaren just went way down.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolkswagen Group to Offer Electrified Versions of Its Entire Lineup by 2030VW wants to eradicate memories of its diesel troubles.READ NOW