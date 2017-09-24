You Can Buy a Fridge That Looks Like a VW Bus

The Gorenje Retro Special Edition Fridge is bringing old-school flair to kitchens across Europe. It’s a real refrigerator that’s styled like a 1960’s Volkswagen Bus with chrome trim, a two-tone paint job available in Baby Blue or Burgundy, and a big VW emblem on the door. It might look like copyright infringement, but this thing is officially licensed by Volkswagen. Aside from headlights, a windshield, and a bumper, Gorenje did a fantastic job making this appliance look just like the front of a Type 2. Sadly, this appliance isn’t available in the States, at least not yet.



This is far from just being a gimmick because this is actually a really good fridge. The Gorenje Retro Special Edition gets an A+++ energy rating, which is the highest achievable rating from the EU. It has IonAir with DynamiCooling which evenly distributes temperature throughout the fridge, a CrispZone with HumidityControl for your produce, and SimpleSlide shelves which allow you to customize your space.



You didn’t think you would be reading about the specs and features of a fridge today, did you? We’ve seen a lot of consumer products branded by car companies like BMW shoes, a McLaren buggy, Renault nail polish, and many others. Out of all the car branded stuff we’ve seen, this refrigerator is one of the coolest.