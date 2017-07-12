Mazda Is the Safest Automaker, IIHS Says
Mazda is the only automaker to achieve the safety institute's top honor with every single car it makes.
Known for building solid, mainstream cars that are consistently a riot to drive, Mazda is apparently also quite skilled at making vehicles with serious safety credentials as well.
Mazda announced that the new, svelte 2017 CX-5 now holds a top-mark "Top Safety Pick+" rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety... along with the rest of Mazda's 2017 lineup, remarkably. This makes Mazda the only automaker to boast Top Safety Pick+ across its whole lineup. (Full disclosure, Mazdas tested by the IIHS were equipped with optional headlights and front-crash prevention tech.)
So, congrats on the straight As, CX-5, but don't exactly expect a parade when you bring 'em home to the family.
In addition to strong bones and smart tech, Mazda says its cars' fun, direct nature helps their drivers stay out of collisions in the first place. "Our Mazda Proactive Safety Philosophy guides us to develop cars and crossover SUVs that are nimble and direct-feeling to help a driver avoid incidents altogether. Our vehicles are designed and engineered to help protect the driver and passengers if a collision happens,” said Masashi Otsuka, VP of Mazda North American R&D. “To Mazda, safety is about empowering the driver as much as helping to protect him or her."
The 2017 Mazda CX-5 starts at $24,045.
