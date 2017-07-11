Renault Testing Autonomous Cars and Toll Booths

The only issues are that this system is specific to Sanef's toll system in France, and presumably only in Renault vehicles. Eventually, all autonomous cars are going to have to interface with all toll systems. Here in the US, we have many different toll systems spread all over the country. One of the largest is the E-ZPass system used by sixteen northeast and north central states. But most states that collect tolls run their own independent systems. Some kind of solution must be found that will work nationwide, either across all of these systems or but choosing one, such as E-ZPass, to be the national standard, so that autonomous cars will be able to travel freely wherever their occupants tell them to go.

Another solution would be automatic license plate recognition, which some states are starting to implement. The Massachusetts Turnpike just converted exclusively to open road tolling, replacing the traditional toll booths that have existed since the Turnpike's construction with E-ZPass sensors and cameras to record the license plates of cars not equipped with E-ZPass transponders. Rather than mailing fines as in the past, the Turnpike Authority will simply bill the registered owner–at least as long as the driver doesn't hide the plate to avoid the toll.

Regardless of the eventual solution, it's pretty much inevitable that even when our autonomous overlords do the driving, the powers that be will still find ways to tax our road use.