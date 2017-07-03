This Porsche 917 Kit Car Is the Ugliest Craigslist Find of the Year

Craigslist is a constant in the world of car-guy entertainment. A combination of rare finds and terrible cars make it the true melting pot of the gearhead web. From former Pimp My Ride-mobiles to homemade Frankenstein cars, Craig & co. host some head-scratchers. However, this so-called Porsche 917 "replica" trumps them all, earning our unofficial title of "Ugliest Craigslist Find: 2017." The car has more angles and edges than a a piece of abstract art. If you saw it on the street, you'd probably run away. Gaudy blade-style wheels wrapped in extremely low-profile rubber fill the arches, but the rest of the car would probably fall apart at speed before the tires blew out. The ad says it's got new everything, including new brakes, a "real" carbon fiber rear wing, and even a coveted Optima Red Top battery.

Craigslist

Mysteriously, the listing lacks a picture of the car's front. For that we give thanks.

Craigslist

The interior is packed with early 2000s tuner style decor, albeit with bluetooth functionality and up-to-date navigation. A 10-inch center touchscreen takes up a majority of the dash, and the terribly rice-y steering wheel mated to the column doesn't help the car's tasteful-o-meter. Making an entrance to the cabin is a spectacle as well thanks to the gullwing doors and seller-described "carbon fiber racing seats."

Craigslist