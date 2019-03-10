Best In-Dash DVD Players: Top Picks for Your Viewing Pleasure

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. In-dash DVD players are one of the many exciting developments in the automotive world in recent years. These multifunctional devices add not only convenience to your center console, but they can also make your car more family-friendly. Finding the right model can be a challenge, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the best car in-dash DVD players. Best In-Dash DVD Player Overall: Pioneer AVH-4201NEX DVD Player

Best In-Dash DVD Player Value: JVC KW-V240BT DVD Player

Best In-Dash DVD Player Honorable Mention: Kenwood DDX25BT DVD Player Why Buy an In-Dash DVD Player? Media playback. Passengers can use the in-dash DVD player to watch their choice of videos, from DVDs to YouTube. You can also play MP3 and streaming music via Bluetooth, CD, USB, or SD card, giving you plenty of options for entertainment. Apps like Spotify and Pandora can also be used in addition to the basic car stereo.

Easy use. The majority of units on the market have a touchscreen display, making them easy and convenient to use. Some even come with hands-free calling to answer phone calls via Bluetooth connectivity. As an added bonus, you'll also give your car a major, modern upgrade at the same time.

Built-in navigation. A lot of in-dash DVD players are available with built-in GPS navigation. This is a useful feature if you tend to be on the road a lot and need access to navigation without another device. It also keeps your hands free since you don't need to pull up a dedicated app on your phone.

Fun on road trips. If you often go on long trips, you know that they can become a bit dull. With an in-dash DVD player, not only can you play movies and videos for passengers—especially good for keeping kids entertained—you can also play music or the radio. Types Single DIN A single DIN head unit takes up one standard slot in a car's center console. Common with car radios and stereos, this size is less typical with in-dash DVD players given its two-inch-height limitation. A few models manage to deploy the screen from within the unit, keeping it retracted and out of sight when not in use. Double DIN These units are twice as big as single DIN units in terms of height and are ideal for larger center consoles. Thanks to the height, the screen is fixed to the front panel and is easier to see from the back seat. Most units come with an amplifier, a screen, and a DVD player. Top Brands Pioneer Founded in 1938, Pioneer has been around for decades, making high-quality, multifunctional audio products. In-car speakers and players are among their most well-known products. Headquartered in Torrance, California, their bestsellers include the AVH-2300NEX and the AVH-210EX. BOSS For 30 years, BOSS has been a market leader in audio and visual products, manufacturing a number of different models. They continue to innovate great products from their Oxnard, California headquarters. Their top products include the BVC-P9675A and the BV-9963I. JVC Besides making camcorders and other visual equipment, JVC also makes car entertainment systems that feature the latest and greatest technology. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, JVC has been around for over 80 years. Top products from their line include the KWV140BT and the KW-M24BT. Pricing $100-$150: At this price, you'll mostly find smaller, single-DIN units with limited features. Depending on the brand, they might have a touchscreen and navigation system, but these are more common in higher-end models.

At this price, you’ll mostly find smaller, single-DIN units with limited features. Depending on the brand, they might have a touchscreen and navigation system, but these are more common in higher-end models. $200-$250: The mid-range offers more bang for your buck. Typical features include navigation systems, high-quality touchscreens, and a variety of media inputs, like Bluetooth and USB.

The mid-range offers more bang for your buck. Typical features include navigation systems, high-quality touchscreens, and a variety of media inputs, like Bluetooth and USB. Above $300: In this price range, you’ll find many large and small players with a number of high-tech features, including GPS, Bluetooth, and high-resolution screens. The build quality of these options will be significantly better as well. Key Features Screen Size When comparing models, pay attention to the size of the screen. Most range from six to seven inches, but they do go up to nine inches or more. Large screens, if you have the space, are useful for entertainment and navigation features. Connectivity The whole goal of adding an in-dash DVD player is to get some multifunctionality to make your life a little easier. That translates into having many devices connected to the player. Some also have built-in apps that communicate with your smartphone, allowing you to sync your address book or read text messages through text-to-voice. Units compatible with steering-wheel controls also offer another way to access the controls. Screen Resolution Excellent, at-a-glance visibility is what you’re looking for, no matter what size screen you end up choosing. Higher resolutions have sharper images, making the screen easier to see and use. Other Considerations Unit size. Consider the amount of space you have in the center console for an in-dash DVD player. Some units will be designed for larger consoles in larger cars. Single DINs fit best in compact cars up to crossovers, while double DINs are better for SUVs, trucks, and other larger vehicles.

Unit size. Consider the amount of space you have in the center console for an in-dash DVD player. Some units will be designed for larger consoles in larger cars. Single DINs fit best in compact cars up to crossovers, while double DINs are better for SUVs, trucks, and other larger vehicles.

Detachable front. This is a great deterrent for would-be thieves. With any model where the front plate clicks off, you can take the plate with you when you park somewhere. Since the head unit won't work without the front, this is a great anti-theft deterrent. Extra features. Many models come with a number of built-in features and apps. This includes major features, like GPS, a CD player, remote control, and high-end satellite radio, and apps that allow you to control things like your online music from the player directly. Best In-Dash DVD Players Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Pioneer is a name we trust to make quality automotive gear. This double-DIN in-dash DVD player is no exception. The seven-inch WVGA resistive touchscreen offers a great picture quality. With this screen size, your passengers will also be able to view the screen, making it a great option if you want to entertain your kids on road trips. An included surface-mounted rear-view camera is an added safety feature for your vehicle, making hazards easy to see. Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility makes this an ideal pick if you want to connect a smartphone to enable music and GPS navigation through the phone’s built-in apps. The faceplate is detachable, too, for anti-theft security. Overall, this unit has a couple of different input options to suit your needs. Despite the advantages, we did notice a drawback or two. The adjustments for brightness and contrast can be difficult to use, which might make the screen hard to view in certain conditions (i.e. bright sunlight vs. nighttime driving). Also, this player tends to have a few different “nag” screens that pop up. It will start Pandora automatically when connecting with a smartphone, for instance, which can be annoying. Best In-Dash DVD Player Value: JVC KW-V240BT DVD Player

For a great value pick, we selected the JVC KW-V240BT DVD player, which features a six-inch-wide VGA touchscreen. The interface is heavily customizable and supports a number of different user languages. It’s also compatible with Bluetooth, connecting to any type of smartphone. With its double-DIN size, it fits into a smaller number of vehicles, but most modern consoles do support this size. It also has Bluetooth calling and can connect to two phones at the same time. Featuring a USB port that can charge devices, you’ll never run out of juice on your smartphone again. This model can also be connected to a backup camera, making it truly multifunctional at a great price. Remember that players like this run on software, so you’ll have to update everything regularly to keep all of the features up-to-date. The only real downsides we noticed were that the sound quality and EQ controls aren’t as good as on some expensive models. Best In-Dash DVD Player Honorable Mention: Kenwood DDX25BT DVD Player

