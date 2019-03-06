Italdesign DaVinci Concept Is a Drool-Worthy EV That Can Also Rock a V-8

Esteemed European styling house Italdesign has brought a new concept vehicle to the Geneva Motor Show, named in honor of renaissance man Leonardo DaVinci. "We wanted to pay homage to Leonardo's genius by symbolically dedicating this vehicle to him," stated Italdesign's head of design, Filippo Perini. "Leonardo was an ante-litteram engineer, an eclectic personality whose interests ranged from painting to sculpture, architecture, graphical design and experimentation. His eclectic approach is a strong inspiration for our day-by-day work."

The Italdesign DaVinci Concept is presented by the company as a conceptual two-plus-two grand tourer, one with exotic gullwing doors and a drivetrain of a customer's choice. Italdesign says the concept can accommodate either a floor-mounted battery and twin electric motors, or a 4.0-liter V-8, its transmission, and differentials, both powertrains being all-wheel-drive.

The DaVinci's interior features three screens: one for the dash, one the infotainment system, and one for the passenger. Alcantara wraps every possible surface, the climate controls included; their controls are absorbed into the upholstery itself and backlit from beneath the fabric.

Italdesign took the DaVinci from conception to completion all in one facility—its Moncalieri, Italy factory—the place of birth for Italdesign's last exotic, the 2018 Zerouno supercar. Unfortunately, Italdesign has hinted that it doesn't have the capability to bring the DaVinci to the fruition that is series production and has offered up the vehicle's design to any automaker willing to build it. "This design, with some small changes, can even fit a traditional platform with endothermic engine; because this is exactly our mission: to provide OEMs with new solutions and innovative ideas to trigger the markets," stated Italdesign's Jörg Astaloch.

In the best position to take advantage of Italdesign's offer is Lamborghini, the firm's majority owner. Its CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed in November that Lamborghini has an interest in returning to the two-plus-two grand tourer segment with a vehicle akin to its historic Espada, one with either a performance hybrid or fully electric drivetrain. Lamborghini even has an internal combustion drivetrain that fits Italdesign's bill of a 4.0-liter V-8 and AWD in its Urus crossover, the only thing missing being a hybridization of that drivetrain, or a Lamborghini-sourced electric drivetrain (which would likely come from the parts bin of parent company Volkswagen Auto Group anyway). These are just coincidences, but we wouldn't be surprised to see the DaVinci back in a few years sporting a Lamborghini badge. It almost looks ready to wear one as-is.