This Rotting 1969 Ford Torino GT Cobra Jet Could Sell for Over $30,000

One such example has popped up on eBay and it’s looking a little rough. The original owner is selling this 1969 Ford Torino GT Cobra Jet fastback which hasn't been driven since 1975. It’s a complete, numbers-matching car with the only non-original parts being the wheels and the radio. The eBay listing says that it runs, but it’s going to need a lot of love before it’s roadworthy again.

Unfortunately, this one doesn’t have the Drag Pack which upgrades the engine to a Super Cobra Jet with upgraded internals intended for harsh punishment on the drag strip. But the regular Cobra Jet was no slouch. This trim gave you upgrades like a heavy-duty battery (which probably needs to be replaced), an upgraded cooling package, a beefier alternator, dual exhaust, and chrome valve covers. A couple options on this car include a three-speed automatic transmission and factory air conditioning.