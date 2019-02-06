This Rotting 1969 Ford Torino GT Cobra Jet Could Sell for Over $30,000
This classic muscle car runs, but it hasn't moved since 1975.
It may have played second fiddle to the Mustang, but the Ford Torino, when optioned properly, was a bona fide muscle car in its day. One of its most capable iterations was the first-generation model when equipped with the 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V-8.
One such example has popped up on eBay and it’s looking a little rough. The original owner is selling this 1969 Ford Torino GT Cobra Jet fastback which hasn't been driven since 1975. It’s a complete, numbers-matching car with the only non-original parts being the wheels and the radio. The eBay listing says that it runs, but it’s going to need a lot of love before it’s roadworthy again.
Unfortunately, this one doesn’t have the Drag Pack which upgrades the engine to a Super Cobra Jet with upgraded internals intended for harsh punishment on the drag strip. But the regular Cobra Jet was no slouch. This trim gave you upgrades like a heavy-duty battery (which probably needs to be replaced), an upgraded cooling package, a beefier alternator, dual exhaust, and chrome valve covers. A couple options on this car include a three-speed automatic transmission and factory air conditioning.
Since this thing has been sitting under an open-air carport in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for almost its whole life, it’s plenty rusty. The listing claims that the rust in the floor and the trunk are minimal, but the body ain’t pretty. Like with most barn finds, how savable this car is depends on how much work you’re willing to put into it.
As of this writing, there are 20 bids on the old Ford and the current bid is at $23,375 with no reserve. If you’re interested, you have until the evening Sunday, Feb. 10 to place your bid.
