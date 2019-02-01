This 3D-Printed Part Helps Ken Block's Hoonitruck Make 900 Tire-Destroying Horsepower

Of all the vehicles featured in Ken Block's Gymkhana 10, his 900-horsepower Hoonitruck is arguably the most high-tech. Alongside all the complex electronics required to run the high-powered engine and all-wheel-drive system, it features the single largest 3D printed metal component ever fitted to a wheeled vehicle.

In order to make the 900-plus horsepower necessary for all that tire smoke, a twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V-6 of the same spec as that found in the Ford GT supercar was dropped into the 1977 F-150, but its base power of 647 horsepower wasn't quite enough to do the job. The solution—more boost—is simple on paper, but required an intake manifold capable of withstanding the greater pressures associated with cramming extra air into the engine.

Ford Performance's answer to the quandary was to contract the Digital Additive Production Institute of German technical college RWTH Aachen, which advised the automaker on how to turn its conceptual manifold into a reality using additive manufacturing—known better as 3D printing. Though it takes time, additive manufacturing is typically less wasteful than machining and capable of more intricacy than casting.

By gradually adding aluminum over a period of five days, layer by tiny layer, Ford built up the complex, six-kilogram (13.2-pound) part, which juts up from the Hoonitruck's low hood, the crown jewel of the engine.

"I think Ford did an exceptional job," Block said of the manifold. "This is my favorite part of the Hoonitruck. You could not have made it any other way."