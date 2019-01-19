England's 97-Year-Old Prince Philip Rolls Land Rover, Injures Two in Violent Crash

England's Prince Philip, the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, is lucky to be alive and uninjured after rolling his Land Rover Freelander in a two-car crash that sent the royal SUV "tumbling" across the road on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Prince Philip was driving his Land Rover by himself on public roads near the royal Sandringham estate in rural eastern England when the accident occurred around 2:45pm. Though the investigation is still ongoing, the Daily Mail reports that officials believe the duke crossed into the path of an oncoming car carrying two women and a nine-month-old baby as he pulled onto the 60-mph A149 from a dead stop.