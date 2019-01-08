Retro-Licious Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept Entering Production Thanks to Superformance

The 2004 Ford Shelby GR-1 concept car will finally enter licensed production by classic car replica manufacturer Superformance. Ford first displayed the Shelby Daytona-inspired vehicle as a clay model at the 2004 Pebble Peach Concours d'Elegance. It followed up with a functional vehicle displayed at the 2005 North American International Auto Show, powered by an all-aluminum, 6.4-liter V-10 that made 605 horsepower and 501 pound-feet of torque, sent rearward by a six-speed manual transmission.

Back in the day, Ford told media that it could produce the GR-1, but never followed through on its claims. Classic car replica manufacturer Superformance has been hounding Ford for years for permission to build the GR-1 itself, and Car and Driver reports that its CEO Lance Stander announced Sunday at the Petersen Automotive Museum that it has received Ford's blessing to build the GR-1.

"It's been a project I've been working on with Ford for about six years," said Stander, as reported by Car and Driver. "We originally said we want to do the GR-1, and we spoke to everyone at Ford and they said, 'it's never going to happen. Just forget about it.'" "We could have done a replica, we could have done a kit car, but that was never good enough for us. We had to get licensed by the original manufacturer, and it had to have all credibility. So I just kept plodding along and eventually the stars aligned, the right people at Ford got to hear about it and... a couple of guys at who really wanted to see it happen at Ford Design in Europe, and the next thing I know is Ford Licensing is contacting me."

Stander revealed that the first 200 GR-1s built—in conjunction with Shelby American—will have aluminum bodies, either polished as seen on the original concept, or painted. Subsequent cars will have carbon fiber bodies, and that's not all the modernization Superformance has in store for the GR-1. Shelby American Vice President Vince Laviolette revealed that Carroll was toying with the idea of using electric motors for performance prior to his passing in 2012, and that the GR-1 will be available as an electric vehicle. "Carroll [Shelby] was always on the edge. He was an innovator. And that's the way we still hold the company. You know, the world's changing, and we have to go with the world," said Laviolette. "It's gonna be very fast." "We're shooting for a two-second Shelby," added Superformance's Stander.

