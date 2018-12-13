Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Delayed 6 Months Over Electrical Issue: Report

The C8's electrical system will reportedly have to be completely re-engineered.

By Chris Tsui
On Monday, we learned that the upcoming mid-engined Corvette won't be coming to January's Detroit Auto Show. A new report is revealing exactly why that is.

According to anonymous sources speaking to GM Authority, Chevrolet is delaying the C8 'Vette by six months after engineers discovered a "major electrical issue" with the future sports car. From the report: "The vehicle’s electrical system can't carry the load necessary to support the necessary components."

The vehicle's electrical system will reportedly have to be re-configured completely. I'm not an electrical engineer by any stretch of the imagination but yeah, that pretty much sounds like six months worth of work. 

As a result of the delay, we're not expecting to see the C8 until after the first half of 2019 has passed. GM Authority seems to agree, with the publication tentatively predicting the car to come out for the 2020 model year. 

A considerable amount of leaked info on the mid-engined GM has hit the internet recently. Last week, somebody on Corvette Forum alleged that the car—among many other things—would get a 520-horsepower LT1 V-8 to start and eventually, in ZR1 guise, receive a 5.5-liter, twin-turbo V-8 good for "frightening" acceleration. The same person also says that no C8s will be available with a manual transmission. 

With all of these alleged Chevrolet insiders coming out of the woodwork around the same time, one can't help but wonder if it has anything to do with the massive job and budget cuts General Motors has got planned. 

