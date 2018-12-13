Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Delayed 6 Months Over Electrical Issue: Report

On Monday, we learned that the upcoming mid-engined Corvette won't be coming to January's Detroit Auto Show. A new report is revealing exactly why that is.

According to anonymous sources speaking to GM Authority, Chevrolet is delaying the C8 'Vette by six months after engineers discovered a "major electrical issue" with the future sports car. From the report: "The vehicle’s electrical system can't carry the load necessary to support the necessary components."

The vehicle's electrical system will reportedly have to be re-configured completely. I'm not an electrical engineer by any stretch of the imagination but yeah, that pretty much sounds like six months worth of work.