2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck: Everything You Need to Know, and Then Some

One of the worst-kept secrets in the entire automotive industry has finally made its official debut—the 2020 Jeep Gladiator just showed its face at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

This Jeep pickup is the first mid-size truck offering from FCA since Ram killed the Dakota in 2011. It's also the first Jeep pickup since the MJ Comanche ended production in 1992. The new Gladiator is a serious performer and a suitable successor in the lineup.

The "Wrangler with a pickup bed" is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 that produces 285 horsepower, and coming in the 2020 calendar year will be FCA's 3.0-liter EcoDiesel motor. While the eight-speed automatic will be the most-popular transmission, buyers can opt for a six-speed manual on the Pentastar-equipped models.