EPA Fines Tuning Company $300,000 for Producing and Selling Emissions Defeat Devices

The EPA and Department of Justice have reached a settlement with Derive Systems, maker of "Bully Dog" and "SCT" tuning software, over the manufacturing of emissions defeat devices found to be in violation of the Clean Air Act. Derive will have to pay a fine of $300,00 on top of spending $6.25 million to bring the company and its tuning products up to standards.

The EPA stated that Derive sold products for multiple years that could be used to change the engine tuning on gasoline and diesel cars and trucks. The engine tuners sold by Derive allowed owners to access and overwrite the vehicles stock software, which could be used to defeat emissions controls such as diesel particulate filters, exhaust gas recirculation, catalytic converters, and other systems.

The EPA put other tuning companies on notice in their settlement as well. Susan Bodine, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said: “Manufacturers and sellers of automotive emissions control defeat devices should stand up and take notice of this settlement. EPA will protect air quality by vigorously enforcing the Clean Air Act’s prohibition on these devices.”