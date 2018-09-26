EPA Fines Tuning Company $300,000 for Producing and Selling Emissions Defeat Devices
The EPA and Department of Justice hope this ruling puts all tuning companies on notice.
The EPA and Department of Justice have reached a settlement with Derive Systems, maker of "Bully Dog" and "SCT" tuning software, over the manufacturing of emissions defeat devices found to be in violation of the Clean Air Act. Derive will have to pay a fine of $300,00 on top of spending $6.25 million to bring the company and its tuning products up to standards.
The EPA stated that Derive sold products for multiple years that could be used to change the engine tuning on gasoline and diesel cars and trucks. The engine tuners sold by Derive allowed owners to access and overwrite the vehicles stock software, which could be used to defeat emissions controls such as diesel particulate filters, exhaust gas recirculation, catalytic converters, and other systems.
The EPA put other tuning companies on notice in their settlement as well. Susan Bodine, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said: “Manufacturers and sellers of automotive emissions control defeat devices should stand up and take notice of this settlement. EPA will protect air quality by vigorously enforcing the Clean Air Act’s prohibition on these devices.”
As a result of the settlement, Derive will stop introducing new noncompliant tuners and will retrofit existing tuners to comply with the Clean Air Act. All new and existing tuners offered for sale must demonstrate that the use of the tuner will not increase vehicle emissions. Derive must limit access to emission control parameters in its tuning software and create a verification program for the custom tuning software, which includes training about vehicle functions, emission controls, and the Clean Air Act requirements. Derive must stop any marketing campaigns that would provide information on defeating emission controls and work with its distributors to prevent the packaged sale of its tuners with defeat devices.
“For decades, Americans have worked hard to significantly reduce harmful emissions from cars and trucks," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey H. Wood for the Justice Department. "Tremendous progress has been made and the air is much cleaner today across the nation. Unfortunately, not everyone is playing by the rules. Today’s settlement will bring Derive Systems and its aftermarket products into compliance with the Clean Air Act, and demonstrates to other manufacturers that products designed to unlawfully thwart vehicle emissions control systems will not be tolerated."
- RELATEDStudy Claims Air Pollution Can Ultimately Lead to Lower Intelligence: ReportThe Chinese study uncovered a severe drop in language and arithmetic skills.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi CEO Arrested in Connection to Dieselgate Denied BailThe court believes Rupert Stadler could try to tamper with evidence if released.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche Kisses Diesel Engines Goodbye as Market Demands Electric PowertrainsPorsche and General Motors agree that the electric vehicle market is ramping up much faster than expected.READ NOW