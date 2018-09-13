Watch a Tuned McLaren 570GT Blow Flames on a Dyno

In the automotive hierarchy, cars that shoot flames are higher than those that don't. However, because of emissions standards (which, let's face it, are beneficial), they are a rarity these days, and a select few cars leave the factory capable of popping fire from their tailpipes. McLaren's entry-level 570GT supercar is not one of the privileged few but with a retune it can join the club.

Such a retune is attainable through a Florida-based performance shop called Excell Racing, which uploaded a video of a 570GT retuned with its "XR700+" package. As part of this package, the 570GT's 3.8-liter, twin-turbo M838T V-8 receives less-restrictive air filters, a stainless steel exhaust X-pipe to even out exhaust pulses and increase torque, a cracked factory engine control unite retune, and of course, custom downpipes without catalytic converters, which would otherwise catch unburned fuel before they could produce the fireballs below.