BMW Might Build a Maybach-Rivaling 9 Series
BMW's design boss isn't ruling out a 9 Series four-door coupe.
As BMW wades upmarket with the introduction of the 8 Series coupe, it isn't ruling out the possibility of aiming even higher with a Maybach-rivaling 9 Series, according to a report by Autocar.
When the British publication asked point-blank whether the company is planning a four-door coupe 9er, BMW Design Director Adrian Hooydonk replied, "Let's say this: we won’t stop here [with the 8 Series]. Obviously, our job is to have more ideas than the company can build because the other way round would be very bad. My team and I are now looking at 2021 and beyond—as far out as 2030. We have a lot of plans."
The Bimmer designer rather cryptically goes on to say that the 8 Series was the beginning of a "new chapter" and that "the coupe will always kickstart the next level in design. The same is true for this car."
A future 9 Series could directly compete with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and slot underneath the 7 Series-based Rolls-Royce Ghost in BMW's corporate food chain. Autocar says that, just like the Ghost, a potential 9 Series would share bones with the 7 Series sedan and probably be a hit in China, a market where rear seat legroom is king.
Back in March, BMW introduced the M8 Gran Coupe concept, a car that previews a potential four-door version of the new 8er and something we wouldn't be surprised to find BMW basing a 9 Series on.
We've reached out to the German automaker for further comment and will update this story if we hear back.
- RELATED2019 BMW Z4: Pebble Beach Arrival Matches Handsome Design and Potent PowerplantHow does 340 horsepower from a turbocharged straight-six sound? Pretty great considering its lightweight and drop-top environment.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis 437-Mile E39 BMW M5 Is Expected to Sell for up to $180,000Would you rather have a 16-year-old M5 or a brand new i8?READ NOW
- RELATED2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe: One Luxury Super Coupe to Rule Them AllAfter a 20-year hiatus, the 8 Series is finally returning to the United States as BMW's flagship coupe.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M8 Gran Coupe Concept Debuts at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowBMW's Flagship 8 Series portfolio adds a new four-door coupe to the already announced coupe and convertible variants.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Is Reportedly Mulling Over an X7 MBig, if true.READ NOW