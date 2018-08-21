Aston Martin Vantage Seized After Doing Almost 100 MPH in School Zone

Even though the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage is capable of speeds up to 195 miles an hour, it's really not a good idea to go chasing that top speed on quiet, residential, public roads; something one Toronto-area man found out the hard way this past weekend.

York Regional Police found themselves loading one of Aston's new V-8 sports cars onto a flatbed Sunday night after it was clocked going almost 100 miles per hour (98, to be exact) in a 25 mile-per-hour school zone in the city of Vaughan. Caught driving 73 miles per hour over and nearly quadruple the speed limit, the yellow-green Vantage's 31-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving, and speeding. The car will be impounded for seven days.