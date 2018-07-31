2019 Model Year Nissans Will Remind You to Check the Back Seat

Nissan announced Tuesday that it will expand standard availability of its "Rear Door Alert" system, which reminds drivers to check their back seats before leaving their vehicles, across eight more of its four-door offerings, in addition to the Pathfinder in which it is already included. A Nissan spokesperson outlined to The Drive how RDA determines whether to alert the driver

"If a rear door is opened before the vehicle is started, then not reopened after the driver turns off the ignition and gets out (front door opened), the display warning will appear along with a six-chirp distinctive exterior horn honk," the spokesperson explained to The Drive in an email.

2019 model year Nissan vehicles that will feature RDA include the Pathfinder, Rogue, and Altima. The Drive has also learned that the 2019 Infiniti QX60 will be equipped with RDA, and that the feature's implementation will not inflate the retail price of any 2019 model year vehicles, or those beyond. The Japanese automaker intends to add the feature to all of its pickup trucks, SUVs, and sedans by the 2022 model year. Nissan's spokesperson declined to comment on whether Infiniti products will follow a similar trajectory.