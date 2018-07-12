Nissan Admits to Emissions Testing Shenanigans: Report

According to Reuters , Nissan says it has fudged emissions and fuel economy measurements for a total of 19 models, all sold in Japan. The Note hatchback (known as the Versa Note around these parts) and the Juke crossover are among the cars affected. In its announcement, Nissan said that the scandal does not affect cars shipped overseas since the skirted regulations are specific to the Japanese market.

After fessing up to selling improperly-inspected cars in its home country of Japan for the past four decades back in October, Nissan is now admitting to misconduct regarding its emissions testing practices.

The automaker says sample emissions tests in the majority of its Japanese factories did not meet government standards. Nissan apparently found tests in which driving speed, test duration, external temperature, and equipment calibration were not up to snuff. Also, reports generated often contained "altered measurements" such as overstated mileage data.

In a press briefing, COO Yasuhiro Yamauchi said, "This is a deep and serious issue for our company. We realize that our compliance awareness remains lacking." Yamauchi adds that Nissan will be launching a month-long probe to investigate the root cause. The malpractice apparently involved ten employees and began in 2013, if not earlier.

The company reports that out of 2,200 sample tests across six Nissan plants, 1,200 tests from five facilities were problematic.

