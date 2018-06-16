Take a Behind the Scenes Look at Hoonigan's HQ: The Donut Garage

Hoonigan has been on the auto world's radar for some time and, in the last 18 months, the brand's video presence has escalated its popularity on a global scale. Last week, The Drive was able to visit the team's Donut Garage which is where the magic happens for most of Hoonigan's YouTube content for a one-of-a-kind behind the scenes tour. If you are a fan of Hoonigan, you can actually visit the HQ yourself. Located in Long Beach, California, onsite at the Donut Garage is a Hoonigan merchandise shop known as The Bakery. Fans can stop by there to pick up the newest Hoonigan gear and check out some of the star cars from the Daily Transmission series that are parked outside.

Our tour was given by Hoonigan Production Assistant/Coordinator Kanan Hooker. Being a jack of all trades, Kanan usually does a lot of the behind the scenes work for the company but has been featured in several on-camera stunts; in fact, in a past life, he was a stuntman. His personal car, a Chevrolet Nova from the Quentin Tarantino movie Death Proof, was featured on the crew's YouTube channel with plenty of burnouts and smoke to fit in around the Hoonigan campus. We started with details of Hoonigan you might not normally see where people work to produce the quality content that many have come to expect. Directly next to The Bakery is an open multifunction area that features seating, a ping pong table, and a two-room production trailer with televisions to view video content. While we were there, Hoonigan was hard at work in the rear trailer room pictured below for Ken Block's future new Amazon video series: The Gymkhana Files.

Before exiting through the back to the area where the employees work is a monument to all of the best Hoonigan moments at the Donut Garage lot. If you don't know, when a guest at the Donut Garage lays down a mean burnout, the shredded tire is collected in an evidence jar and is then immortalized on this wall.

The main space in the back of the facility features a few rows of desks that allow the team to work on product development and video production. Kanan explained to us that the brand has grown exponentially in the past year, leading to more computers, cameras, and people being stuffed into the office area. The back left section behind the wood wall was constructed to work on The Gymkhana Files and, off to the right, Hoonigan's Steven Kikawa and Jon Chase create all the Hoonigan t-shirt designs you can buy online and on location at Donut Garage.

Exiting back through the production area drops you off in a multifunction video set. This area has played host to Hoonigan's A Brew With series and now serves as the stage for the Hoonigan video game steering wheel rig.

