All-New 2019 Acura RDX to Land on Showroom Floors on June 1

The 2019 Acura RDX is scheduled to arrive at dealerships across the United States on June 1, and with it, a hard charge against the competition in what's considered the most competitive segment in today's automotive industry. The all-new crossover aims to wow consumers with a new turbocharged engine, sharp handling characteristics, and an advanced suite of high-tech features.

The RDX is one of the Japanese luxury brand's best-selling models and the best-selling compact nameplate in the compact luxury SUV segment, with more than 375,000 units sold since its debut in 2006. The 12-year-old RDX is now completely overhauled inside and out and sports the brand's new design language, which boasts sleek lines and a modern, high-tech personality.

Like the rest of the Acura lineup, the new RDX will be offered in a variety of trims that include various levels of equipment, in addition to front- or all-wheel drive variants. Pricing for the 2019 RDX with front-wheel drive starts at $37,300 plus an $895 destination charge.