All-New 2019 Acura RDX to Land on Showroom Floors on June 1
The sleek-looking crossover features an all-new, Acura-exclusive platform and a starting price of $37,300.
The 2019 Acura RDX is scheduled to arrive at dealerships across the United States on June 1, and with it, a hard charge against the competition in what's considered the most competitive segment in today's automotive industry. The all-new crossover aims to wow consumers with a new turbocharged engine, sharp handling characteristics, and an advanced suite of high-tech features.
The RDX is one of the Japanese luxury brand's best-selling models and the best-selling compact nameplate in the compact luxury SUV segment, with more than 375,000 units sold since its debut in 2006. The 12-year-old RDX is now completely overhauled inside and out and sports the brand's new design language, which boasts sleek lines and a modern, high-tech personality.
Like the rest of the Acura lineup, the new RDX will be offered in a variety of trims that include various levels of equipment, in addition to front- or all-wheel drive variants. Pricing for the 2019 RDX with front-wheel drive starts at $37,300 plus an $895 destination charge.
Noteworthy features of the new-generation RDX include the availability of an A-Spec variant, which includes a sportier and more aggressive body appearance, a swanky red or black leather interior with suede inserts, and 20-inch wheels with low-profile tires among other details; and the Acura ELS Studio 3D sound system, a 16-channel, 710-watt system that features clever ceiling-mounted speakers. Depending on the trim, consumers will get 12 or 16 speakers for a first-class audio experience.
The 2019 Acura RDX was designed at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles and is manufactured at the brand's assembly plant in East Liberty, Ohio. According to an Acura spokesperson, all trims of the all-new RDX "will be available immediately," including the sporty A-spec variant.
- RELATEDThe 2019 Acura RDX: Turbos, Touchpads, and Torque VectoringThe new RDX will come with Acura's new True Touchpad Interface, a trackpad that maps your finger one-to-one to a high-mounted screen.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Acura RDX Revealed in Sportier A-Spec TrimHere's the final production version of Honda's BMW X3-fighter.READ NOW
- RELATEDAcura Team Penske Gains First IMSA Win With One-Two Finish at Mid-OhioPlus Porsche, Lexus, and more.READ NOW