Audi Continues 130 MPH Reddit AMA Sessions with Liza Koshy and David Chang

Episode number five featured David Chang who Sal describes as an “an incredible chef, a disruptor, someone who has taken something we all love like food and help us to appreciate it and take a look at the human condition.” He was the first of the two to go around Willow Springs Raceway in the bright red 444-horsepower Audi RS-model. The self-proclaimed Korean Han Solo kept his composure while he went around the corners experiencing g-forces he never would have felt in a kitchen while telling us that the easiest way to peel a hard-boiled egg is to use an old egg and peel it under water. We also got to know that his alternate profession would have been a welder of wrought iron and if he has to eat another celebrity chef, it would be Guy Fieri—and he would do the world a favor by doing so. He also managed to clock a 118-mile per hour trap speed on the straight.