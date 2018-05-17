The Price of a 'Used' Dodge Demon Has Now Reached Half a Million Dollars

With a one-year production run of just 3,300 cars, the 840-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was always going to be a hot ticket. Dodge famously instituted a bunch of restrictions to prevent dealerships from marking the price up, but unfortunately no such safeguards exist on the used car market. And things have gotten bad—any interest in paying $500,000 for a "used" Dodge Demon?

Used Demon prices have been steadily rising since the car first reached dealer lots last November with a starting MSRP of $85,000—we were indignant about one popping up for $180,000 on Cars.com in December, how cute—and over six months later, a new batch of sellers have appeared asking half a million dollars for their drag-strip dynamos.

Listed on sites like eBay and Autotrader, these cars are "used" in name only, as they all have less than 100 miles on the clock; some are even in the single digits. Instead, they've all been bought by professional flippers who bank on quickly re-selling highly-sought cars at a profit on the explosive secondary market and usually never drive them. It's worth pointing out that most of these individuals want less than $200,000 for a Demon, but an optimistic few are reaching for the stars.