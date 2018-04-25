Hyundai Lafesta Sedan Revealed in China, for China

Demonstrating a commitment to the increasingly important market that is China, Hyundai has unveiled a brand new sedan at the Beijing Motor Show dubbed the Lafesta. Yes, it's a Korean car made for China with an Italian name. Go figure.

Fun fact: the Nissan Lafesta, an Asian market-only van, is also a thing that existed. It was discontinued a month ago.

Specifically aimed at the Chinese millennial, the Hyundai Lafesta shows off the brand's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language. Like many stylish, modern sedans, it rocks a coupe-like profile and face that seems to take inspiration from a catfish. Personally, I think it looks a bit like a squished Ford Fusion which isn't an unattractive car.