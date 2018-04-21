Nissan Smokin' Titan Hits the Road Ahead of 'The Great Titan Meat Up'

Nissan is taking its meat-licious Smokin' Titan pickup truck on a four-city road trip that will conclude at the "The Great Titan Meat Up" in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, where its bespoke kitchen will be fired up for the first time to host a cooking competition judged by celebrity chefs.

Meat aficionados will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the Smokin' Titan as it makes its way to Tennessee, and witness first-hand what creativity, a passion for delicious food, and a healthy dose of madness are capable of. The world's baddest rolling kitchen will stop at select BBQ restaurants in Denver, St. Louis, Memphis, and Kansas City, Missouri. Psst!—Nissan let me in on a little secret, and said that folks who come out to see the Smokin' Titan will get a free spice packet for their own BBQ shenanigans at home.