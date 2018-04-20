A Diesel-Powered Ford F-150 Is Cool, but Is It Worth the Hefty Price Tag?

Ford recently announced the rather impressive EPA-estimated fuel-economy figures for its upcoming 2018 F-150 diesel. However, is it possible that the Power Stroke engine's price tag might outweigh the benefits?

The entire world should be impressed by the fact that a 5,000-pound, 20-foot-long vehicle can deliver 30 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway. After all, fuel economy is important to almost every driver on the road, but especially dedicated truck owners who often tow heavy loads for long periods of time. With a towing capacity of 11,400 pounds when properly equipped, Ford's diesel-powered F-150 seems to deliver on both important fronts, however, you must first shell out an additional $4,000 for the 3.0-liter Power Stroke engine.

The base engine in the 2018 Ford F-150 is a 3.3-liter gasoline V-6 that produces 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Owners who desire to upgrade to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6 with 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque must pay an additional $995 dollars, but folks wanting to join the Power Stroke club must first step up to the high-end Lariat trim (diesel isn't available in lower-end trims), and then pay an additional $4,000 to upgrade from the 2.7- to the 3.0-liter diesel.