Worker in Pickup Truck Survives 150-Foot Fall Into Massive Golf Course Sinkhole

A construction worker at a golf course in Missouri is lucky to be alive today after backing his Ford F-250 over the edge of a gigantic sinkhole and falling almost 150 feet into the chasm, according to the Kansas City Star.

At most golf courses, the hazards range from manmade lakes to sand traps, but Top of the Rock might be the only place where you can slice your shot into a sinkhole. Since it first appeared during a torrential rainstorm in 2015, construction crews have been gradually expanding the cavern, which billionaire owner and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris believes will lead to a hidden network of caves below.