Worker in Pickup Truck Survives 150-Foot Fall Into Massive Golf Course Sinkhole
It's a long Par 4...and watch out for the giant rift in the Earth.
A construction worker at a golf course in Missouri is lucky to be alive today after backing his Ford F-250 over the edge of a gigantic sinkhole and falling almost 150 feet into the chasm, according to the Kansas City Star.
At most golf courses, the hazards range from manmade lakes to sand traps, but Top of the Rock might be the only place where you can slice your shot into a sinkhole. Since it first appeared during a torrential rainstorm in 2015, construction crews have been gradually expanding the cavern, which billionaire owner and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris believes will lead to a hidden network of caves below.
On Wednesday, 24-year-old Jonathan Wynn was working at the site for a third-party contractor when the accident occurred. As he reversed along an access road in the truck, he somehow slipped off the path and plummeted around 150 feet into the sinkhole. Pictures show the smashed pickup came to rest on a steep slope deep underground, with even further to fall had it not dug in on a pile of rocks and loose dirt.
Somehow, Wynn managed to survive the fall with serious injuries despite not wearing a seatbelt and being ejected from the cab on impact. Rescuers used another construction road to approach the truck's resting place and transported him to the surface on a Kubota UTV outfitted as a miniature, all-terrain ambulance. He remains hospitalized in Springfield, Missouri.
And the truck? The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report bluntly notes that the vehicle was "left at scene in sinkhole," though chances are it will be hauled out and scrapped soon enough.
- RELATEDRestored 1962 Corvette Will Be Unveiled on Fourth Anniversary of Corvette Museum SinkholeRestoration of all three savable Corvettes from the infamous sinkhole is now complete.READ NOW
- RELATEDSinkhole Reveals Creepy, Secret Old Room Underneath Suburban Family's GarageFor Sale: 3BR, 2BA house with two-car garage and bonus dungeon.READ NOW
- RELATEDA Sinkhole Just Ate a BMW X5 in New York CityRest in peace, good Bimmer.READ NOW
- RELATEDMississippi Sinkhole Swallows a Dozen Cars; Spares Local IHOPButtermilk pancakes and Western omelets to return after short delay. Crisis averted.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Distracted Driver Plunge His Scooter Straight Into a SinkholeIs there a better metaphor for 2017?READ NOW