Sales of the New Nissan Leaf Are Off to a Great Start

The Nissan Leaf has been thoroughly refreshed for the 2018 model year and buyers are responding quite positively to the updated model. The range isn’t great, but it’s an otherwise excellent little EV. The new look, tech, and electric drivetrain of the 2018 Leaf have driven its sales to impressive numbers, especially in Japan and Europe.

According to electric car enthusiast site InsideEVs, only about 900 new Leafs were sold in the U.S. in February, but Nissan sold over 3,700 of them in Japan and even more (3,766) in Europe. That puts it in the top five best-selling Nissans in Europe which is pretty impressive considering EVs made up a minuscule market share worldwide not that long ago. 6.5 percent of all Nissans sold in Europe in February were Leafs (Leaves?).

It’s worth noting that Nissan Leaf sales have been consistently declining in the U.S. every year since 2014 according to Car Sales Base. It peaked at 30,200 sales in 2014 and dropped down to 11,230 units sold in 2017. Granted, the sales especially slowed in late 2017 with buyers holding out for the new model after it was announced. Could the new model be popular enough to reverse the trend in Leaf sales in the States?

Regardless, it’s fair to say the new Leaf is a hit on a global scale. Japan, Europe, and the U.S. are the top three markets for the Nissan Leaf and considering its strong start in those markets, it could soon be as ubiquitous as the Altima.