Jeep Shows off Seven Cool Concepts for the Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari

Passionate Jeep aficionados will soon embark on their yearly pilgrimage to one of the Jeep meccas of the world: the 52nd Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari. And like every year, they will be welcomed by several all-new concepts that the masterminds at Jeep and Mopar engineered specifically for the off-road event.

A total of seven custom-built concepts will adorn the picturesque trails of the Moab this year, and to say that the brand's designers allowed their imaginations to run wild is an understatement. Hint: One of the concepts involves a throwback Jeep Wagoneer. The other six concepts feature a combination of two and four-door Jeep Wranglers and one Jeep Renegade. Sadly, there weren't any Hellcat-powered, 707-horsepower Jeeps on tap this year.