Production Toyota Supra Confirmed to Get Early 2019 Reveal

Admittedly, we were slightly disappointed with not getting to see the full, road-ready production Supra at this week's Geneva Motor Show especially after years of rumors, spy shots, and teases. However, in a Tweet to an eager fan, Toyota U.K. confirmed the car will make its official debut sometime in the first half of 2019.

After giving us the best preview yet of the upcoming Supra in the GR Supra Racing Concept , Toyota has given up more details about its hotly-anticipated sports car.

Hang in there, Supra enthusiasts. We're in the home stretch.

What's more, the new Supra's chief engineer Tetsuya Tada recently sat down with members of the automotive press and provided several key details about what'll lurk under the Toyota coupe's skin. In an interview with AutoGuide, Tada-san confirmed that the Supra will stick to its roots and pack a turbocharged straight-six under its hood, calling the setup "an indispensable element." Also confirmed are a 50/50 weight distribution, no rear seats, and a center of gravity even lower than that of the Boxer-engined 86.

Speaking of the 86, the Toyota engineer goes on to say that the revived Supra will react better to modifications than the Toyobaru—a platform Toyota notoriously (and some might say, stubbornly) refuses to give more power to five years into its production run. (Yes, I am aware of that car's five-horsepower gain in 2017, an improvement I suspect most butt dynos would have a hard time picking up on.)

As a response to the 86's whole power situation, the Supra "can be boosted up to higher engine [specs] while keeping the fun-to-drive element," Tada-san told AutoGuide.

The Drive has reached out to Toyota for further comment and will update this story when we hear back.

Spring 2019 can't come soon enough.