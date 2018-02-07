If Asteroids Don't Destroy Elon Musk's Space Tesla, Radiation Will, Experts Say

Space: The final frontier. These are the voyages of the Tesla Roadster. Its billion-year mission: To circle the sun, to hopefully not crash into Mars, to boldly go where no car has gone before.

That is, unless the cosmic radiation eats it first.

Elon Musk's old Roadster became the first car in history to be blasted into space on Tuesday, riding the successful test launch of the Falcon Heavy mega rocket to an orbital path that's projected to send it out to Mars—or maybe even further. In a tweet, Musk reported that the "third burn" procedure to push the Roadster out of Earth's orbit worked a little too well, with the trajectory now slated to reach the edge of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. (Someone didn't listen to C-3PO.)