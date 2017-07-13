Couple Buys 2017 Infiniti QX30 For $17,790 After Calling Dealer Out On Facebook Ad

A lot of online car ads can be a little deceiving and in some cases straight lies. It appears this might be the case for one ad that aired on Facebook by Infiniti of Louisville. According to Sherri Cooper, she saw an ad for a 2017 Infiniti QX30 with a $35,000 msrp on sale for $17,790. After showing her husband, Chris Cooper, the couple called the sales manager at Infiniti of Louisville to see if they could turn this ad into a reality.

To no one's surprise, Infiniti of Louisville said they would not honor the ad. Rather than calling it quits, Chris Cooper called Infiniti corporate and informed them of the issue. Infiniti quickly called the Coopers back and told them to take the deal. Infiniti corporate honored the ad as they felt their "integrity" and "reputation" are more important than the money.

It is unclear whether or not Infiniti made Infiniti of Louisville foot the difference in cost but whatever the case may be, corporate headquarters did the right thing.