Volkswagen Recalls 766,000 Cars Globally for Brake Issue

Volkswagen is issuing a global recall for 766,000 cars due to an issue with anti-lock brakes, according to Reuters. Under some conditions, such as "when the driver over-steers, under-steers or slams on the brakes," the anti-lock brake system may fail. The issue can reportedly be fixed with a software update.

Reuters reported Saturday that 385,000 VWs, Audis, and Skodas were being recalled in Germany. Now, just five days later, 381,000 more cars globally have been added to the recall.

No official details have been released yet by Volkswagen as to what cars are covered and what exactly this recall covers. The German automotive industry publication KFZ-Betrieb reports that the issue with the brakes "is a thermomechanical overload in the control unit for the ABS and ESP."

Between two reports in KFZ-Betrieb, the cars affected are the Caddy, the Eos, the Golf, the Golf Plus, the Jetta, and the Scirocco made from May 2008 to August 2010, and Skoda Octavias and Superbs made from June 2008 to June 2009. Some 2009 Audi A3s will reportedly be recalled as well. According to Blich.ch, owners of the affected cars will start to be notified on July 17.

Thankfully for Volkswagen, this issues looks like it can be fixed with a simple software update, which likely means it will be significantly cheaper than the Dieselgate recall. But any money spent on recalls is something Volkswagen does not need at this point. The automaker and all of its brands are just starting to turn a profit again after the huge losses related to the diesel recall and buy-back program.