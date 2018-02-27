Rolls-Royce to Build 35 Ghosts With a Paint Job Made From Silver

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced a special run of 2018 Ghosts based on the legendary Silver Ghost from the early 1900s. While the Ghost's name is already an homage to what Autocar called the "best car in the world" at the time, Rolls wants these variants to emanate the rarity and attention to detail that the original Silver Ghost was known for.

The company will build just 35 cars for the "Silver Ghost Collection," featuring a unique "Cassiopeia Silver" paint based on the original Silver Ghost's color scheme. The paint features particles made from 100 percent silver and takes eight hours to put on.

The signature Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament is made of sterling silver and features a hallmark on its base that reads "AX201" in reference to the original Silver Ghost's license plate. A gold-plated collar attaches to the ornament's base, featuring a special copper insert made to resemble the copper material used extensively in the Silver Ghost's engine bay cover. Other exterior bits that take inspiration from the original Ghost include a black grille (similar to that of the Silver Ghost) and wheel caps that say "SILVER GHOST- SINCE 1907."