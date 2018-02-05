Watch the Ehang 184 Passenger Drone Successfully Taxi Someone Around

The future is now. Chinese drone manufacturer Ehang has been toiling away on the Ehang 184, a quadcopter passenger drone, for a couple of years now. Today, after over a thousand test flights involving human passengers, the company released footage of some of these flights, shutting down naysayers and impressing newcomers to this company and its passenger-drone endeavors. Could sky-taxis be right around the corner?

According to The Verge, the past few months for Ehang was involved over a thousand test flights in China that included actual passengers, a 984-foot vertical ascent, a 500-pound weight test, a flight route covering 9.3 miles, and speed tests of up to 80.7 mph. Naturally, a variety of weather conditions was involved in these tests, as well, in order to be prepared for a battery of conditions. These included high temperatures, nighttime flights, visibility-hampering fog scenarios, and apparently, even winds mimicking a category 7 typhoon. If you were dubious before, regarding the real-world availability and functionality of the Ehang 184 upon first hearing about the project , these recent developments might sway you in the company’s favor.

Ehang founder and CEO Huazhi Hu stated that “What we’re doing isn’t an extreme sport, so the safety of each passenger always comes first. Now that we’ve successfully tested the Ehang 184, I’m really excited to see what the future holds for us in terms of air mobility.” Before we move on to the potential limitations and current capabilities of the drone, let’s take a gander at the design and appearance.