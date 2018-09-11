F1: Leclerc to Ferrari Confirmed, Räikkönen to Sauber in 2019

Ferrari has confirmed that Charles Leclerc will join the team next season in place of Kimi Räikkönen who will race for Sauber in 2019 with a two-year contract in place.

The move has long been speculated with many expecting the young Monaco-born driver to join Sebastian Vettel at the Scuderia at some point. Leclerc's favor with former Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne played to his benefit in the past and, as part of keeping the since-deceased executive's plan in action, he'll be stepping up after just one year in Formula 1.

Räikkönen, 38, remains Ferrari's most recent Drivers' Champion and has served two stints with the team—one from 2007-2009 and the second from 2014-2018. The Finn began his F1 career with Sauber in 2001, launching his successful career which includes 20 Grand Prix wins to date. Additionally, he's managed 18 pole positions after his most recent P1 grid start at Monza in September.

Leclerc is a past Formula 2 champion and has scored points in five races for Sauber this season including a P6 result at Baku.

“Scuderia Ferrari announces that in the next Formula 1 racing season, Charles Leclerc will drive for the team alongside Sebastian Vettel,” said a brief statement from the Maranello-based outfit.