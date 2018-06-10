The Difference Between Formula 1 and LMP1 Braking Systems

The engineers at Brembo brakes have recently provided a wealth of data on brakes used in Formula 1 and in World Endurance Championship prototypes. While both racing classes represent the pinnacle of automotive technology, the specifications of each car's braking system are entirely unique.

One of the most important distinctions between these series is that F1 races have a two-hour time limit while WEC contents like Le Mans run for an entire day. F1 cars are engineered for maximum performance in the moment, and conversely, LMPs must be designed with longevity in mind. The braking demands in F1 are much higher with cars often decelerating at more than five G-forces. On the other side of things, the deceleration at Le Mans caps out at 3.5 G. The Formula 1 brakes bite much harder, capable of slowing the vehicle by about 65 miles per hour in 236 feet. Over the same distance, the prototype decelerates by about 43 miles per hour.

With all that in mind, it's simplest to say that F1 brakes are made to take a ton of abuse in a short time, while LMP brakes are made to run consistently through long stints of action. This is illustrated by the infographic below, drawn up by Brembo.