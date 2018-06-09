Sebastian Vettel Claims Pole Position for 2018 Canadian GP

Hamilton, meanwhile, had dropped out of pole contention a few moments prior, when he locked up at the hairpin and subsequently failed to set a time quick enough to unsettle Vettel at the top of the table. Behind the top four, Kimi Räikkönen came in fifth after aborting his final run following a mistake in Turn 2, while Monaco Grand Prix-winner Daniel Ricciardo claimed sixth. As expected, Formula 1's big three teams divided the top six positions, with the stage set for a close race between Ferrari, Mercedes, and Red Bull.

Ahead of Sunday's 70-lap race, the first strategic moves have already been made with the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers set to start on the ultrasoft tires, whereas the Red Bulls will take Pirelli's hypersofts. The hypersofts are quicker but less durable than the ultrasoft compound, which points to some strategic variety being a real possibility for Sunday.

Outside of the top six, Renault and Force India split the remaining top ten positions, with Kevin Magnussen qualifying eleventh for the American Haas F1 Team. His stablemate Romain Grosjean ended up twentieth and last as he failed to set a time after not making it on track. His Haas VF-18 left behind a huge cloud of smoke and the Frenchman was ordered to park it in pitlane.

There was disappointment for the McLaren team as well, with Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne ending up in fourteenth and fifteenth. Local hero Lance Stroll finished qualifying in P17, as the Williams team continues to struggle.