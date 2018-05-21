Father of F2 Racer Nicholas Latifi Becomes McLaren Group Shareholder in $270M Deal

The McLaren Group, comprised of McLaren Automotive, McLaren Technologies, and McLaren Racing, confirmed in a press release that Canadian businessman Michael Latifi has become a shareholder through his company Nidala. The company confirmed the sale of 888,135 ordinary shares in the McLaren Group for 203 million pounds ($272 million). The BBC reported the deal is not related to the racing career of Latifi's son Nicholas, according to sources close to the deal.

The Drive reached out to McLaren to inquire whether the shareholding deal has any ties to a possible future for Nicholas Latifi's place on the team and will update when we receive a response.

According to the BBC the deal means Latifi now owns a 10 percent stake in the McLaren Group. He joins the ranks of the Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mutalakat and businessman Mansour Ojjeh, McLaren's other primary shareholders.

In a statement released by the McLaren Group, Latifi declared he has long been "an admirer of the McLaren brand and its business." He also stated "McLaren is a unique organization in automotive, racing and technology with exciting long-term growth prospects, which is why I made this investment."

On behalf of the McLaren Group, its executive chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa welcomed Latifi as a shareholder: "This injection of capital is a vote of confidence in our future strategy and the group remains as focused as ever in positioning for growth. We are delighted Michael Latifi has joined the McLaren family."