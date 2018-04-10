Jaguar Unveils Stunning Concept Livery for Gen-2 Formula E Race Car

YIt's getting closer and closer to go-time for the all-new FIA Formula E Gen-2 race car that will compete in season five (2018-2019) of the electric racing series, and Jaguar has wasted no time in designing a stunning livery for it. But then again, is that really a surprise?

As it does with all of its sumptuous road-going cars, Jaguar focused on delivering a futuristic and dynamic design that highlights the already sculpted shape of the Gen-2 racer's carbon fiber body. In addition, the new car will be more powerful and feature a longer range that will eliminate the need for mid-race car swaps.

Speaking of power, the total output of the new machine has been increased to 250kW (the equivalent of 335 horsepower), although only 200 kW will be available during the race. Per the FIA's rules, the maximum power setting will be available only during qualifying, but drivers will still benefit from the wacky FanBoost feature.