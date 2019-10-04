Friday Tech News Roundup: Driver's Ed For Robotaxis, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittOctober 4, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Audi's arsenal of EV tech includes a secret weapon co-developed with Porsche - Digitaltrends
- Bioelectricity production from kitchen wastewater using microbial fuel cell - Sciencedirect
- Driver's ed for robotaxis: A grueling exam looms for self-driving cars - CNN
- Maybe hydrogen is the way to go? - Drivetribe
- Mitsubishi Motors to unveil small PHEV SUV concept with four motors and gas turbine range extender - Greencarcongress
- Oil supermajor Total in tie-up with Sunfire for green hydrogen play - Rechargenews
- Plug Power CEO Participates in Climate Action Conference Addressing United Nations ... - Yahoo
- Port of Long Beach showcases hydrogen equipment - H2-View
- Proton Motor commissions new fuel cell production plant - Marklines
- Stricter EU CO2 regulations will reshape vehicle platforms and car design - Cardesignnews
- Tesla Rival, Rivian, To Offer Subscription Plan For Electric Truck - Ibtimes
- VW Group in talks with peers to share electric expertise - Automotive News
- What Amazon and Ford see in future Rivian EVs - Just-Auto