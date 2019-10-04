Friday Tech News Roundup: Driver's Ed For Robotaxis, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

Audi's arsenal of EV tech includes a secret weapon co-developed with Porsche - Digitaltrends

Bioelectricity production from kitchen wastewater using microbial fuel cell - Sciencedirect

Driver's ed for robotaxis: A grueling exam looms for self-driving cars - CNN

Maybe hydrogen is the way to go? - Drivetribe

Mitsubishi Motors to unveil small PHEV SUV concept with four motors and gas turbine range extender - Greencarcongress

Oil supermajor Total in tie-up with Sunfire for green hydrogen play - Rechargenews

Plug Power CEO Participates in Climate Action Conference Addressing United Nations ... - Yahoo

Port of Long Beach showcases hydrogen equipment - H2-View

Proton Motor commissions new fuel cell production plant - Marklines

Stricter EU CO2 regulations will reshape vehicle platforms and car design - Cardesignnews

Tesla Rival, Rivian, To Offer Subscription Plan For Electric Truck - Ibtimes

VW Group in talks with peers to share electric expertise - Automotive News

What Amazon and Ford see in future Rivian EVs - Just-Auto