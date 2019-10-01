Tuesday Tech News Roundup: New Nissan EV, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittOctober 1, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Nissan to present electric city car at Tokyo show - Automotive News
- Volta Debuts America's First and Only Free DC Fast Charging Service for Electric Vehicles - Businesswire
- CA: Neighborhood electric vehicles to debut next month in Oceanside - Masstransitmag
- Scania AXL autonomous truck was created cabless | Article - Cardesignnews
- Facebook, Google, Amazon face another House inquiry: Bloomberg - Reuters
- Waymo and AAA partner to ease public anxiety about autonomous vehicles - Smarthighways
- Istanbul's new airport is one of the world's largest. A fleet of humanoid robots is helping passengers ... - Washington Post
- Hyundai has developed a robotic exosuit for production line workers - Just-Auto
- Small Explosions Aimed At Defusing EV Post-Crash Safety Issues - Forbes
- Why a tech war could endanger autonomous and connected cars - CNBC