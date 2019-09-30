Monday Tech News Roundup: Flying Cars, Volocopters, Weak Coffee, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

Hyundai joins 'flying car' race with new urban aviation unit - Nikkei

Volocopter eyes launch of its electric helicopter taxis in Singapore - Reuters

Inside the new Uber: Weak coffee, vanishing perks and fast-deflating morale - Washington Post

NASA Selects 14 Firms for Lunar, Mars Exploration Tech Development Projects - Govconwire

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover develops 3D printed glove for assembly line workers - Just-Auto

The Clock Is Ticking On Electric Car Batteries - And How Long They Will Last - Forbes

How Jaguar Land Rover plans to lead the way on future car tech - Autoexpress

UltraSoC selected by Japan's NSITEXE for automotive development - Realwire

Driverless metro to Gimpo airport inaugurated - Railwaygazette

Rivian eyes subscriptions for EV trucks - Automotive News