Monday Tech News Roundup: Flying Cars, Volocopters, Weak Coffee, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 30, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Hyundai joins 'flying car' race with new urban aviation unit - Nikkei
- Volocopter eyes launch of its electric helicopter taxis in Singapore - Reuters
- Inside the new Uber: Weak coffee, vanishing perks and fast-deflating morale - Washington Post
- NASA Selects 14 Firms for Lunar, Mars Exploration Tech Development Projects - Govconwire
- Tata's Jaguar Land Rover develops 3D printed glove for assembly line workers - Just-Auto
- The Clock Is Ticking On Electric Car Batteries - And How Long They Will Last - Forbes
- How Jaguar Land Rover plans to lead the way on future car tech - Autoexpress
- UltraSoC selected by Japan's NSITEXE for automotive development - Realwire
- Driverless metro to Gimpo airport inaugurated - Railwaygazette
- Rivian eyes subscriptions for EV trucks - Automotive News