Thursday Tech News Roundup: FCA V2G, Barra Bets Big, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

SEE | Volvo's first autonomous XC90 rolls off the production line - Wheels24

Fiat Chrysler to test vehicle-to-grid technology with 700-car fleet - Reuters

SpaceX's New Starship Getting Shape - Asianlite

SKYRE: Hydrogen is becoming ubiquitous - H2-View

AV race opens door to agile, ambitious startups - Automotive News

GM’s Mary Barra Bets Big on an Electric, Self-Driving Future - Bloomberg

For Uber Drivers, the Key to Making More Money Could Be a Used Toyota Prius - Barrons

Why Railroad Crossings Are A Grave Danger For Self-Driving Cars - Forbes

Virtual Reality Is the Latest Dinner Party Trick - Bloomberg

Q&A with Delphi Technologies CEO Richard F. Dauch - Just-Auto

"Lyft charged me $12.81 to be kidnapped across state lines, gang raped and trafficked," woman ... - CBS News

And finally ...