Thursday Tech News Roundup: FCA V2G, Barra Bets Big, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 19, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- SEE | Volvo's first autonomous XC90 rolls off the production line - Wheels24
- Fiat Chrysler to test vehicle-to-grid technology with 700-car fleet - Reuters
- SpaceX's New Starship Getting Shape - Asianlite
- SKYRE: Hydrogen is becoming ubiquitous - H2-View
- AV race opens door to agile, ambitious startups - Automotive News
- GM’s Mary Barra Bets Big on an Electric, Self-Driving Future - Bloomberg
- For Uber Drivers, the Key to Making More Money Could Be a Used Toyota Prius - Barrons
- Why Railroad Crossings Are A Grave Danger For Self-Driving Cars - Forbes
- Virtual Reality Is the Latest Dinner Party Trick - Bloomberg
- Q&A with Delphi Technologies CEO Richard F. Dauch - Just-Auto
- "Lyft charged me $12.81 to be kidnapped across state lines, gang raped and trafficked," woman ... - CBS News
And finally ...
- Watch Tesla Autopilot V10 do a 40-min commute on 3 freeways without driver intervention (except for a weight on the steering wheel) - Electrek