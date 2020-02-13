Best Motorcycle Tank Sealers: Easily Seal Pinholes and Seams

Cleanup can be hard if you're not careful and spill it. It shouldn't be used with fuels containing more than 10 percent ethanol.

It's easy to use and cures exactly how the manufacturer says it will. You should be able to coat at least two tanks and still have some product left over.

The Eastwood tank sealer closes up pinhole leaks in steel, aluminum, and certain fiberglass gas and diesel tanks. It contains one pint of sealer and works on tanks up to 12 gallons in size.

It's thick and messy, so don't spill it on yourself or surroundings because it doesn't come off very easily. It also takes a few days to fully set and dry.

There's more than enough to coat more than one small tank because a little bit goes a long way. It works well and seals the tank perfectly if you take your time.

This product seals pinholes and seams and bonds with a light-gray, nonporous flexible film. It's resistant to all fuels, alcohol, and additives.

There are a lot of steps to follow, and you must follow the directions closely in order to not make a mistake. The process is also labor-intensive.

The instructions are detailed, and there are several videos available online. When the lining is fully cured, it leaves behind a very hard and durable skin.

This kit is designed to stop rust and corrosion. It includes a cleaner and degreaser, rust remover, gloves, and directions. The coating seals small pinholes and weld seams.

Tips

Before you apply a sealer, make sure to clean the gas tank. Drain out the fuel and remove all the fittings, including the sending unit.

Tape over any holes on the tank except the one that you will use to pour in the sealer. After pouring it in, tip the tank to make sure it coats the whole interior. Drain out any excess sealer.

Let the tank fully dry. This can take from 8-24 hours. When you're sure it is dry, reassemble it and put it back on the bike.

FAQs

Q: How long does it take for motorcycle tank sealer to dry?

A: That depends on the brand. Many products require at least 24 hours, but some may be more or less. Make sure to read the instructions.

Q: Do you need to take the gas tank off to apply sealer?

A: Yes. In order to seal the inside from top to bottom, you need to have the ability to tip and rotate the tank and shake it around so that the sealer entirely coats the inside of the tank.

Q: What do I do if sealant dries on the outside of the tank?

A: After the sealer is fully cured, use 300-grit sandpaper or a green pad scrubber to remove the excess sealer.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle tank sealer is the KBS Coatings Auto Fuel Tank Sealer Kit. It's a comprehensive kit that is perfect for sealing pinholes and seams.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the POR-15 Fuel Tank Sealer.