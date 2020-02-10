Best Tarps: Heavy-Duty Protection at All Times

This tarp is expensive. Uneven placement of grommets is an issue. Prolonged exposure to the hot sun can affect the material.

The unit is treated with UV-resistant materials. These tarps are cut larger to remain true to size. They are waterproof and resistant to mildew and mold.

A special 14x14 weave with dual lamination makes this tarp extremely durable. The 10-millimeter thickness makes it effective for a variety of purposes. The aluminum grommets are rustproof.

The tarp is not as thick as the competitors. It is not the right choice for heavy-duty use. It can lose color with time.

The reinforced corners add to the durability. The tarp offers effective protection from the elements. It is also available in a wide variety of sizes to suit your needs.

A lightweight polyethylene tarp with rope reinforced edges. It is shrink-proof, waterproof, and UV-resistant. The grommets are rustproof and durable in nature.

Some grommets may be unevenly spaced. The dimensions are not as per the specifications. The thickness can be insufficient for specific outdoor functions.

The thick material is resistant to UV and mold. The tarp is waterproof and ideal for rainy weather and snow. It is available in multiple shades.

A strong weave and double laminated coating make the unit strong. The rope reinforced hem and heat-sealed seams enhance durability. Grommets are placed at a gap of 3 feet for effective use.

Tips

Since tarps are mostly used outdoors, you need to choose a unit that is strong and durable enough to withstand the changes in the weather.

The tarps made from polyethylene and PVC materials offer the best waterproofing. PVC tarps are also good performers in freezing temperatures.

While choosing a tarp, make sure that you pick the right size that offers sufficient coverage for outdoor purposes. Tarps are available in various sizes and some can even be customized.

FAQs

Q: What are the factors that determine the durability of a tarp?

A: In general, the heavier the material of the tarp, the stronger it is. The other factors are the methods of preparation of the fabric and the chemical coatings added to it.

Q: Do I need to select a tarp that is UV-protected?

A: A tarp that is protected from UV rays will last longer when placed outdoors. Non-UV-treated tarps tend to get brittle and lose their material strength when exposed to sunlight for longer periods.

Q: How do cotton canvas tarps differ from polyester canvas tarps?

A: A polyester tarp has almost double the tear strength of a cotton tarp. They are also more resistant to UV rays. In addition, their colors are more permanent and they do not leave stains.

Final Thoughts

The Trademark Supplies Heavy Duty Tarp is our top choice in this category because of its capability to withstand prolonged outdoor use.

As a budget option, the Hanjet Camping Tarp is an effective lightweight choice for camping trips.