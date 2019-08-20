Does Acura’s Factory Warranty Stand Up to Other Automakers?

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Acura is the luxury division of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Company. When you purchase a new Acura, it comes with a standard factory warranty that protects your vehicle in case something fails within the lifespan of the warranty.

The automaker’s warranty is slightly longer than the industry standard, but how does the marque’s coverage compare to other luxury brands? If you’re considering purchasing a new Acura, check out some of the details of its new limited car warranty to see how it stacks up against the competition.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Anti-Perforation Coverage : 5 years with unlimited miles

: 5 years with unlimited miles Transferable: Yes

Pros

An extensive list of inclusions in the comprehensive warranty.

Long powertrain duration.

Coverage on some maintenance items.

Strong corrosion protection coverage.

Repair reimbursement for using non-authorized facilities under certain conditions.

Cons

Somewhat short bumper-to-bumper warranty duration compared to its competition.

Contains several restrictions that are common to most factory warranties.

Lacks some perks offered by other luxury brands.

Warranty In-Depth

Every new car is covered by powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranty, which includes the 12-volt battery. The tires are warranted separately. The automaker will repair or replace any component on your vehicle that is defective in material or workmanship under normal use.

The bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are typical in their inclusion lists but slightly longer in duration when compared to other manufacturer's basic warranties.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The Acura new car warranty coverage protects a new Acura vehicle for up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The bumper-to-bumper warranty does not cover normal wear and tear, additional fluids, cosmetic flaws, maintenance items (such as filters, or brake pads/linings), tires, or broken/chipped window glass.

Similar to other factory warranties, Acura's won't cover accidental damage, modifications, acts of nature, or parts that have been misused/improperly installed. Vehicles used in competition or racing events are also excluded.

The factory warranty provides limited coverage for key fobs, remotes, and wiper blade inserts (first six months of ownership), wheel balancing and alignment (one year or 12,000 miles), and air conditioner refrigerant (two years or 24,000 miles).

If you purchase Acura genuine replacement parts from a dealer, they are covered for at least one year. Acura Genuine Remanufactured parts are covered up to three years or 36,000 miles.

A replacement battery purchased from an Acura dealer is covered by a 100-month (eight years and four months) limited warranty. During the first three years, a defective replacement battery will be replaced at no cost for the battery, labor, or installation. For the remaining five years and four months, you will receive a credit toward the purchase of a 12-volt battery.

Replacement exhaust components, including the muffler, A-pipe, and B-pipe, purchased from an Acura dealer are covered for as long as you own the vehicle. If the covered exhaust components were originally installed by Acura, labor is included.

Powertrain Coverage

The powertrain is covered for six years or 70,000 miles. Engine coverage includes the cylinder block and head and all internal parts, timing gears and gaskets, timing chain/belt and cover, flywheel, valve covers, oil pan, oil pump, intake and exhaust manifolds, engine mounts, engine/powertrain control module, water pump, fuel pump, seals, and gaskets.

Transmission and transaxle coverage includes the case and all internal parts, torque converter, transfer case and all internal parts, transmission/powertrain control module, seals, and gaskets.

The front-wheel-drive system coverage includes the final drive housing and all internal parts, driveshafts, constant velocity joints, front hubs and bearings, seals, and gaskets. The rear-wheel-drive system coverage includes the differential housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, driveshafts, constant velocity joints, rear hubs and bearings, seals, and gaskets.

Additional Coverage

The automaker provides roadside assistance in case your vehicle breaks down due to the failure of a component covered by the warranty. Towing to the nearest authorized Acura dealer is included. Acura will also reimburse a repair if your vehicle is brought to a repair facility other than an authorized dealership as long as it meets all of the following conditions:

The repair would normally be covered by one of the warranties.

All authorized Acura dealers within 50 miles are closed or there are no authorized Acura dealers within 50 miles.

The vehicle is immobile or attempting to drive it would cause further damage or be unsafe.

The 24-hour roadside assistance program also includes jump-starting, fuel delivery, lockout, and flat-tire service as well as concierge services for 24-hour weather information, insurance claims assistance, or to help you plan a trip.

Also, Acura provides a Hybrid Powertrain Warranty, which applies to all new Acura models with hybrid powertrains, as well as a Seat Belt Warranty, which starts on the same date as the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and continues for 15 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

If your vehicle rusts from the inside out, the warranty covers body panel repairs and replacements for five years with no mileage limit. Acura's Accessory Limited Warranty covers all accessories for the time remaining in the New Vehicle Limited Warranty or one year, whichever is longer.

The automaker provides Federal Emissions-Related Defects and Emissions Performance Warranties as well as a California Emissions Standard Warranty.

Finally, Acura warranties are transferable if you choose to sell your vehicle, which can make it more attractive to a potential buyer.

What We Like

Acura's coverage is nearly comprehensive, which is one of its biggest selling points. Even though new vehicles don't usually have any major issues during the first few years on the road, it's comforting to know you are protected through Acura's factory warranty should something unexpected occur. Acura's coverage is extended through its powertrain warranty after the bumper-to-bumper warranty expires.

The roadside assistance is also very convenient. Unlike many manufacturers, Acura allows for repairs at non-authorized dealers in special circumstances, which is particularly helpful if you break down in an area where there are a limited number of repair shops.

Another highlight of Acura's coverage is that replacement batteries are backed by a 100-month limited warranty. In addition, Acura provides a Hybrid Powertrain Warranty as well as rust protection.

Finally, the warranty is transferable to a new owner, which can increase the vehicle's appeal if you choose to sell it within a few years of purchase.

What We Don’t Like

Acura's limited warranty is not much different than most other factory warranties in that it has several limitations. The warranty, while comprehensive in its coverage of components, doesn't protect your vehicle in certain circumstances. For example, it does not cover normal wear and tear, maintenance services, accidental damage, modifications, or acts of nature.

Considering it’s a luxury brand, Acura also doesn’t offer some of the same perks as some of its competitors, such as pickup and delivery and complimentary maintenance services.

Overall, the automaker's bumper-to-bumper warranty is only slightly longer in duration than the industry standard of three years or 36,000 miles but is still somewhat short. If you do a lot of heavy driving, the mileage limitation can be surpassed within a short period of time.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with [company or typical] vehicles:

Acura MDX: Transmission fluid change ($72-$85)

Acura CL: Ignition switch replacement ($182-$209)

Acura Integra: Fuel pump replacement ($454 - $675)

Acura MDX: EGR valve replacement ($230-$272)

FAQs

Q. How long is the Acura warranty?

A. Acura’s basic warranty is four years/50,000 miles, while its powertrain warranty is six years/70,000 miles.

Q. Is an Acura warranty transferable?

A. Yes. No matter how many people own the vehicle, the warranty transfers for the given lifespan of the coverage.

Q. Is the battery covered in an Acura warranty?

A.Yes. During the first three years, a defective replacement battery will be replaced at no cost for the battery, labor, or installation.

Is Acura’s Warranty Worth It?

Acura's factory warranty is marginally better than the industry standard when it comes to its duration. Overall, both the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are sufficient enough to protect a new vehicle during its first years of service life.

The bumper-to-bumper warranty alone is quite comprehensive, and the automaker even includes coverage of some maintenance items that many manufacturers exclude, such as wiper blades, key fobs, and wheel alignments/tire balancing.

Ultimately, Acura's factory warranty should protect your vehicle against unexpected defects and other problems, which saves you money and provides some peace of mind.

