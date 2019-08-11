MINI’s Extended Warranty: Added Protection for Your Cooper
When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you may want to lengthen the coverage with an extended warranty, which is also known as a vehicle service contract. MINIs, which fall under the BMW flagship, can break down unexpectedly, particularly after the manufacturer’s warranty comes to an end. Fortunately, the automaker offers its customers three extended service contracts that can help save you money if you get stranded or hit with an unanticipated repair bill.
These plans come into play when the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties on new MINI vehicles come to an end. MINI's extended service contract extends the original four-year/50,000-mile MINI warranty as well as the MINI Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) warranty before they expire.
The vehicle service contract is designed to protect owners from expenses related to unexpected issues and covers mechanical repairs, including parts and labor. It's something to consider if you want to avoid pricey fixes related to automotive maintenance.
Check out our review of MINI's extended service contracts to see if any of them are worth considering.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Warranty Coverage: up to 7 years or 100,000 miles
- Max Age or Mileage: 4 years or 50,000 miles
- Roadside Assistance: Yes
Pros
- Contracts are available for new, used, as well as CPO MINIs
- 24-hour roadside assistance and towing services
- Extensive coverage for MINI parts
Cons
- Vehicle must be covered under the factory warranty at the time of enrollment
- Repairs must be completed at an authorized facility
- Coverage is limited to defects; wear and tear is not included
Warranty In-Depth
The MINI extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Specifically, it covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to seven years or 100,000 miles.
This extra service specifically provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you choose. You’ll also receive 100-percent original MINI replacement parts and service for your vehicle at an authorized MINI facility by trained MINI technicians.
Many car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end, but you cannot do this with MINI. The automaker’s three main coverage protection plans are Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain Plus, and they’re only available if your vehicle is under the MINI New Vehicle Limited Warranty at the time of enrollment.
The automaker advises checking with your local MINI dealer to confirm eligibility requirements. It also notes that coverage is limited to defects in material or workmanship only, and wear and tear is the responsibility of the vehicle owner.
Component Coverage
The automaker's lowest level of protection is its Powertrain Plus coverage. While it offers comprehensive coverage for the transfer case (on all-wheel-drive vehicles only) and induction system, it has limited coverage on the engine, transmission, final drive assembly, electrical, cooling system, and fuel system.
The Powertrain Plus coverage excludes steering, brakes and ABS, heat and A/C, interior and exterior work, and the infotainment system. It’s available for new cars and used MINIs.
The second tier is Gold, which covers many major components, including the engine, transmission, final drive assembly, transfer case (all-wheel drive only), cooling and fuel systems, induction system, steering, brakes and ABS, and heat and A/C. It provides limited coverage for electrical and interior/exterior work. The infotainment system is not included. It’s available for new and used MINIs.
The top tier is Platinum and has the same inclusions as Gold with the addition of the infotainment system. It has no exclusions but only offers limited coverage of the interior/exterior. It’s available for new, used, as well as CPO vehicles, which makes it attractive if you’re in the market for a pre-owned MINI.
Additional Perks
The MINI extended motor protection program includes 24-hour roadside assistance provided by Signature Motor Club, Inc. This includes towing, winching if your vehicle is stuck in a ditch, mud or snow; up to two gallons of fuel delivery (that you must pay for); battery jump-start; flat tires; and lockout services.
One add-on is MINI Key Protection, which gives you peace of mind if your keys are lost, damaged, or locked inside your vehicle. Replacement is covered up to $800 per occurrence, and the coverage also includes lockout assistance and towing assistance to the nearest registered service facility, or other facilities of your choice, for up to $100 per occurrence. Key Protection also provides taxi/rental car reimbursement up to $75 per occurrence.
In addition, the automaker makes available “Tire N’ Wheel Protection,” “Dent N’ Ding Protection,” as well as windshield protection.
What We Like
The draw of an extended warranty program such as MINI’s Extended Service Contracts is its coverage of components and added benefits such as roadside assistance. The Platinum plan, in particular, is fairly extensive when it comes to inclusions and is more comprehensive than the automaker's two lower-tier options.
One benefit is MINI’s roadside assistance. If you drive a lot and are not mechanically inclined, the service can be very helpful, particularly on road trips. It's comforting to ease your anxiety if your battery dies, the car runs out of gas, or you accidentally lock your keys inside of it.
The optional key protection is another nice perk that’s particularly appealing if you’re absent-minded and more apt to lose your keys than the average car owner.
What We Don’t Like
One of the biggest problems with MINI's motoring protection program is it limits qualifying vehicles. While its contract extends the original four-year/50,000-mile MINI warranty, you are forced to overlap coverage with the original manufacturer warranty in order to enroll.
MINI CPO vehicles have only one coverage option (Platinum), and that's only if the vehicle is under the MINI CPO Protection Plan at the time of enrollment.
Also, MINI promotes in its warranty that covered repairs are performed at an authorized MINI facility, which indicates that you can't take your vehicle to a non-approved facility for warranty-related services.
In addition, similar to many manufacturer-specific extended warranties, coverage under this program is limited to defects in material or workmanship only. Consequently, wear and tear is the responsibility of the vehicle's owner.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Mini vehicles:
- Mini Cooper: Clutch replacement ($1574 - $1834)
- Mini Cooper: Transmission fluid change ($223 - $268)
- Mini Cooper: Power steering pump replacement ($793 - $1008)
- Mini Cooper: Electronic door lock malfunction ($88 - $111 general diagnosis)
FAQs
Q. What does a MINI warranty cover?
A. Every new MINI comes with a four-year/50,000-mile factory warranty, but you can purchase extended coverage when that warranty expires.
Q. Is it worth buying an extended warranty?
A. It's up to you and the type of vehicle you own. If it's older and is susceptible to problems that require attention, an extended warranty may help you save money.
Q. How much does an extended warranty cost?
A. Typically, an extended car warranty can cost several hundred dollars each year. However, each policy is different, and the plans offer varying levels of coverage.
Q: What is MINI TLC?
A. This service is offered by the automaker for used vehicles. It offers a minimum of a one-year MINI warranty.
Is Mini’s Warranty Worth It?
Many car owners are divided about extended warranties. Some stay away from them because they don't want to pay extra for the coverage. This is understandable because basic extended warranties merely lengthen the defect repair coverage of manufacturer warranties. However, MINI’s Platinum service plan has some benefits.
The Platinum plan is the automaker’s highest level of protection. It covers most major components as well as security not offered in the two lower tiers, which is helpful if you don't want to spend too much on unexpected repairs. All three plans may be less appealing if you’re the type of person who likes to work on your own vehicle or drive it less frequently than the average motorist. Ultimately, you must decide if the coverage and perks are worth the price.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Mini Website
- Mini Recalls
- Mini Phone Number: 1-866-275-6464
