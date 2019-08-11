MINI’s Extended Warranty: Added Protection for Your Cooper

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you may want to lengthen the coverage with an extended warranty, which is also known as a vehicle service contract. MINIs, which fall under the BMW flagship, can break down unexpectedly, particularly after the manufacturer’s warranty comes to an end. Fortunately, the automaker offers its customers three extended service contracts that can help save you money if you get stranded or hit with an unanticipated repair bill.

These plans come into play when the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties on new MINI vehicles come to an end. MINI's extended service contract extends the original four-year/50,000-mile MINI warranty as well as the MINI Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) warranty before they expire.

The vehicle service contract is designed to protect owners from expenses related to unexpected issues and covers mechanical repairs, including parts and labor. It's something to consider if you want to avoid pricey fixes related to automotive maintenance.

Check out our review of MINI's extended service contracts to see if any of them are worth considering.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage: up to 7 years or 100,000 miles

up to 7 years or 100,000 miles Max Age or Mileage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Yes

: Yes Pros Contracts are available for new, used, as well as CPO MINIs 24-hour roadside assistance and towing services Extensive coverage for MINI parts

Cons Vehicle must be covered under the factory warranty at the time of enrollment Repairs must be completed at an authorized facility Coverage is limited to defects; wear and tear is not included



Warranty In-Depth

The MINI extended warranty provides more comprehensive service and repairs than the manufacturer's standard bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Specifically, it covers mechanical repairs that include parts and labor up to seven years or 100,000 miles.

This extra service specifically provides mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on hundreds to thousands of components, depending on which plan you choose. You’ll also receive 100-percent original MINI replacement parts and service for your vehicle at an authorized MINI facility by trained MINI technicians.

Many car owners choose to wait to purchase an extended warranty until their factory warranty comes to an end, but you cannot do this with MINI. The automaker’s three main coverage protection plans are Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain Plus, and they’re only available if your vehicle is under the MINI New Vehicle Limited Warranty at the time of enrollment.

The automaker advises checking with your local MINI dealer to confirm eligibility requirements. It also notes that coverage is limited to defects in material or workmanship only, and wear and tear is the responsibility of the vehicle owner.

Component Coverage

The automaker's lowest level of protection is its Powertrain Plus coverage. While it offers comprehensive coverage for the transfer case (on all-wheel-drive vehicles only) and induction system, it has limited coverage on the engine, transmission, final drive assembly, electrical, cooling system, and fuel system.

The Powertrain Plus coverage excludes steering, brakes and ABS, heat and A/C, interior and exterior work, and the infotainment system. It’s available for new cars and used MINIs.

The second tier is Gold, which covers many major components, including the engine, transmission, final drive assembly, transfer case (all-wheel drive only), cooling and fuel systems, induction system, steering, brakes and ABS, and heat and A/C. It provides limited coverage for electrical and interior/exterior work. The infotainment system is not included. It’s available for new and used MINIs.

The top tier is Platinum and has the same inclusions as Gold with the addition of the infotainment system. It has no exclusions but only offers limited coverage of the interior/exterior. It’s available for new, used, as well as CPO vehicles, which makes it attractive if you’re in the market for a pre-owned MINI.

Additional Perks

The MINI extended motor protection program includes 24-hour roadside assistance provided by Signature Motor Club, Inc. This includes towing, winching if your vehicle is stuck in a ditch, mud or snow; up to two gallons of fuel delivery (that you must pay for); battery jump-start; flat tires; and lockout services.

One add-on is MINI Key Protection, which gives you peace of mind if your keys are lost, damaged, or locked inside your vehicle. Replacement is covered up to $800 per occurrence, and the coverage also includes lockout assistance and towing assistance to the nearest registered service facility, or other facilities of your choice, for up to $100 per occurrence. Key Protection also provides taxi/rental car reimbursement up to $75 per occurrence.

In addition, the automaker makes available “Tire N’ Wheel Protection,” “Dent N’ Ding Protection,” as well as windshield protection.